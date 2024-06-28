Medak (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Five people were killed, and five others were injured after two lorries collided in Chegunta mandal of Medak district on Friday, an official said.

The incident happened on Friday morning. A case is being registered, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said.

According to the Chegunta Inspector, "A lorry rammed into another lorry that was parked, resulting in 5 deaths and injuring 5 others. The accident occurred on the national highway in Chegunta mandal of Medak district, Telangana, at 5 am. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A case is being registered," Chegunta Inspector Balaraju said.

The deceased has been shifted for a post-mortem examination, police said. (ANI)

