Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday continued to witness a rise in new COVID-19 cases with 563 fresh infections being reported, taking the tally to 8,03,937 till date.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 297, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (64) and Medchal Malkajgiri (46).

A Health Department bulletin said 434 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,94,944.

The recovery rate stood at 98.88 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,801 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,882, it said.

