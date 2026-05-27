India News | Telangana: 6 Arrested After Police Teams Conduct Raids Against Wildlife Poachers in Adilabad

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Six persons were arrested after the Adilabad police conducted raids across the district with thirty special teams targeting wildlife hunters, officials said.

During the operation, cases were registered against the six individuals. Along with this, the police seized deer antlers, nets, deer skin, and peacock feathers.

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Adilabad

A police official stated, "The police conducted special raids with 30 teams across the entire Adilabad district targeting wildlife hunters. Cases were registered against six individuals, and deer antlers, nets, deer skin, and peacock feathers were seized. The accused are Ade Sunil, Solanki Dasu, Rathod Ganesh, Kanaka Sagar, Shankar, and Srinivas, and cases have been registered against them at several police stations. We appeal to the public not to get involved in such activities, as the police will take strict action against offenders. We also request that anyone with information about wildlife hunting report it to the police."

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Earlier, Telangana Police marked a significant development in the state's ongoing efforts to curb left-wing extremism as Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Pasunoori Narahari and his wife Medara Danamma surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police C V Anand in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to officials, the couple laid down arms and joined the mainstream during a formal surrender event held at the police headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said that both cadres had come out voluntarily and surrendered to the Telangana Police.

"Both have come out today and surrendered to the Telangana police. If we calculate the number of persons who are underground in Telangana, there are hardly three members left...We appeal to all of them to come out because the days are over. The society has changed. The ideology of Maoism has no place in the modern-day society of India. On behalf of the Telangana police and Telangana government, we appeal to all the remaining cadres to come out," Anand told reporters. (ANI)

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