Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Six students including three girls died allegedly by suicide in separate incidents in Nizamabad and Hyderabad after results of the Intermediate Public Examinations were announced, police said.

As per officials, the deceased were identified as Shantakumari, Revanth, Gautham, Vemula Gayathri, A Haritha and Mora Prajwal.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education had released the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations on Tuesday.

The students took the extreme step within 24 hours after the declaration of Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023.

A 17-year-old girl, who was a first-year intermediate student, died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram. She hanged herself at her residence on Wednesday, police said.

While, another girl, a 16-year-old first-year intermediate student, jumped off from a building in Raidurgam on Tuesday. She was rushed to hospital but she later succumbed to her injury on Wednesday.

A second-year intermediate student ended her life in Panjagutta on Wednesday.

Two boys, both second-year intermediate students, died by suicide on Tuesday in Neredmet and Saifabad.

Another first-year intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life on Tuesday by hanging himself, police said. (ANI)

