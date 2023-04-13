Eight people were injured after a cylinder blast triggered by bursting of firecrackers in Telangana (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Around eight people sustained injuries when firecrackers burst by supporters of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Nama Nageshwar and a party leader fell on a hut triggering a cylinder blast in Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during a public event of the party in Chimalapadu village of Khammam district on Wednesday afternoon.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Delhi Police Arrest Eight Persons for Selling Fake Tickets for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match.

"Eight people were injured in the cylinder blast," police said.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay wrote on his Twitter that people responsible for this incident should be charged with an attempt to murder and punished severely.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughter Ragini Leaves ED Headquarters After Eight Hours of Questioning.

"It is shocking that three people died when firecrackers fell on a hut due to the negligence of leaders in a BRS spiritual congregation of Khammam district. All the injured should be given immediate better medical attention. All necessary assistance should be provided to the affected families," Sanjay Bansi tweeted.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)