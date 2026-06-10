India News | Telangana: ACB Raids Roads and Buildings Engineer-in-Chief, Identifies Assets Worth Rs 17.94 Crore

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): A case of disproportionate assets (DA) has been registered against Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B) Engineer-in-Chief Mohan Naik Jarupla, officials said.

Following the registration of the case, the searches were conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials at 15 locations, including Jarupla's office, residence, and associates' premises.

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Total assets worth approximately Rs 17.94 crore have been identified so far, including seven flats, a triplex villa, 2.5 kg gold, 6 kg silver, and Rs 55 lakh in cash.

The accused officer will be arrested and produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases.

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Further Investigation is underway.

Earlier, in a separate incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad, Telangana, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, apprehended a man transporting hawala money worth Rs 1.22 crore from Mumbai to Hyderabad on the Devagiri Express.

The detained person was identified as Vijay Ambadas Gupta (40), a resident of Brundavan Colony, Sai Nagar in Maharashtra's Amaravati district.

According to officials, on May 26, during a joint check conducted by GRP and RPF staff in Devagiri Express, one person carrying a luggage bag under suspicious circumstances was apprehended at around 3 pm between Bollaram and Malkajgiri railway stations.

During interrogation, he disclosed that on May 25, 2026, he had received an amount of Rs 1,22,70,000 from one 'Santosh Seth', who runs 'Kantha Jewellery' in Mumbai.

As per the instructions of 'Santosh Seth', he was transporting the said cash to Secunderabad by Devagiri Express to hand over to one 'Banti', who allegedly runs a jewellery shop at Monda Market, Secunderabad. For transporting the cash, he was allegedly offered Rs 5,000. The said cash pertained to 'Hawala' connected with the jewellery business.

However, he failed to produce any valid supporting documents or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the possession, ownership, source or intended utilisation of the said cash, officials said.

Subsequently, the confession statement of the detained person was recorded in the presence of two mediators and his mobile phone, ID proofs and journey ticket were collected. (ANI)

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