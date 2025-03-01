Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reported significant progress in its fight against corruption, registering a total of 17 cases during the month of February 2025. Among these, 15 were trap cases, and 2 involved disproportionate assets, said the agency in a press release.

The operations led to the arrest and judicial remand of 23 public servants, including 2 outsourcing employees and private individuals.

In the 15 trap cases, the ACB seized a total of Rs. 7,60,000 in bribes from officials across various departments, including BC Welfare, Energy, Home, Forest, Agriculture & Co-operation, Education, Social Welfare, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Revenue, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), and Transport, Roads, and Buildings. These operations highlight the widespread nature of corruption and the ACB's efforts to curb it.

In addition to the trap cases, the ACB unearthed assets worth Rs. 4,13,78,767 in two disproportionate assets cases. These cases involve public servants whose wealth was found to be significantly higher than their known sources of income, said the ACB.

In a notable development, the ACB secured a conviction in a long-pending trap case. GM Sudarshan, a Panchayat Secretary from Kotagiri Village and Mandal in Nizamabad District, who was trapped in 2014, was convicted on February 14, 2025.

The court sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 for offenses under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988. Additionally, he was sentenced to another year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 20,000 for offenses under Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988, said the ACB. (ANI)

