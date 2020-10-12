Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Telangana recorded 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,13,084, while the death toll rose to 1,228 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 228 of the 1,021 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (84), Rangareddy (68), Karimnagar (67) and other districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 pm on October 11.

The bulletin said 30,210 samples were tested on October 11.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 35,77,261.

The samples tested per million population was 96,111, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,87,342, while 24,514 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 87.91 per cent, while it was 86.2 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level, it said.PTI

