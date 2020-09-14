Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Telangana reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall infection tally to 1,58,513, while death toll rose to 974 with 13 more fatalities.

Out of the 1,417 fresh cases, 264 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (133), Karimnagar (108) and Sangareddy (107) districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 13.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,27,007, while 30,532 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 34,427 samples were tested on September 13.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested stood at 21,69,339.

The samples tested per million population was 58,431, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.61 per cent, while it was 1.64 per cent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 80.1 per cent, while it was 77.87 per cent in thecountry.PTI SJR

