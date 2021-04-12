Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Telangana reported 2,251 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.29 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,765 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 355, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (258) and Nizamabad (244), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 11.

The total number of cases stood at 3,29,529 while with 565 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,05,900.

The state has 21,864 active cases and over 79 thousand samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.10 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.97 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.82 per cent, while it was 89.9 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 18.56 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.02 lakh got their second shot also as of April 11.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)