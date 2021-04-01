Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Telangana recorded 887 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike so far this year, pushing the tally to over 3.08 lakh , while the death toll rose to 1,701 with four more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 201, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (79) and Nirmal (78), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 31.

The total number of cases stood at3,08,776 while with 337patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,01,564.

The state has 5,511 active cases and59,297 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.02 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.74 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.66 per cent, while it was 93.9 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

