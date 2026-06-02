India News | Telangana Advocates Protection Act, 2026, Comes into Force from June 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Telangana government has notified that the Telangana Advocates Protection Act, 2026, will come into force with effect from June 2.

The Act aims to protect advocates from violence, threats, harassment and false implication in cases.

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As per a Government Order issued by the Law (D) Department," on June 2, 2026, the state government, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (3) of section 1 of the Act, appointed June 2, 2026, as the date for the commencement of the provisions of the Telangana Advocates Protection Act, 2026 [Telangana Act No. 16 of 2026]."

The order was issued "By Order and in the Name of the Governor of Telangana" and signed by B Papi Reddy, Secretary to Government, Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice.

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Earlier in the day, Marking Telangana State Formation Day on Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outlined an expansive roadmap for welfare, governance reforms and long-term economic transformation, asserting that the state is moving towards a "one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047" under the 'Telangana Rising - 2047' vision.

Addressing the occasion of Telangana state formation day, Reddy said, "'Telangana Rising - 2047' plan possesses the transformative power to position Telangana not merely as a key player within the nation, but as a global gateway to the world. This plan embodies the government's unwavering resolve to transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and subsequently into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047."

Describing housing as a matter of dignity for the poor, the Chief Minister said, "Owning a home is a lifetime dream for the poor as it is the very essence of their self-respect," while highlighting the state's flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme.

"We allocated Rs 22,500 crores in the first year and sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses," he said, adding that one lakh homes have already been completed in 13 months and the remaining two lakh will be finished by September 17.

Reddy said the government has expanded food security measures significantly. "We have issued 15,12,000 new ration cards... and 30,038,000 people are now able to enjoy meals cooked with fine rice," he said, linking housing and food security as twin pillars of welfare.

Turning to social reforms, the Chief Minister stressed the need for stronger protection of the elderly. "It is truly distressing to witness that children forget to shoulder the responsibility of caring for their parents," he said, referring to new legislation to ensure accountability in elderly care. (ANI)

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