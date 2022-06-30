Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday hailed the State being rated as a top achiever along with six other States in ease of doing business (EoDB) rankings.

"Proud that #Telangana has topped the Ease of Doing Business rankings yet again "DPIIT has rated Telangana state as a top achiever along with six other states

"But what my State offers is not just ease of doing business but also more importantly peace of doing business," Rama Rao tweeted.

The Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2020 included 301 reform points out of which Telangana could gain all the points because of which the State has been adjudged 'Top Achiever' by the Union government, a release from Rama Rao's office said.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana are among the seven States categorised as top achievers in the ranking of States and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2020, according to a report released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu are the other States on the list of top achievers. Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been categorised as achievers in the ranking. The broader aim of the exercise is to boost investor confidence, foster a business-friendly climate and augment the ease of doing business across the country by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of assessing States based on their performance in the implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP).

