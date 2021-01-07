Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Wednesday questioned the delay in action against illegal mining activities by the 'My Home' group in Telangana.

In a letter to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar regarding illegal mining activities by 'My Home' group, Dharmapuri referred to the three notices from the Ministry of Mines to Telangana government.

"I would like to question on the delay in action or investigation against 'My Home' group for its irregularities and violations in Mining and in reserved Forest area," the lawmaker wrote.

"Instead of answering the notices, the state government is considering to allocate more lands for mining. The group has been Mining for years violating the Mining Amendment Act and in the reserved forest area. I sincerely and assertively suggest the government, not to allocate any more lands for mining, reply to the Ministry of Mines notices and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) and immediately initiate action on 'My Home' group," he added. (ANI)

