Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to clear the bills pending with her even as he highlighted, in the Assembly, the numerous welfare programmes initiated by the state government in health and other sectors.

Harish Rao's appeal to the Governor came in response to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's comments, during a debate in the Assembly on Demands for Grants for 2023-24, on the pending bills and the impact it may have on citizens.

Citing the example of a bill on private universities, Vikramarka, who said one of the Demands for Grants is about Governor and Council of Ministers, said such universities are admitting students though the bill has not yet received the Governor's assent.

"Honourable member Bhatti Vikramarka said bills are pending with Governor and that it is leading to delay in recruitment in universities. I appeal to Governor through this House, as per Bhatti Vikramarka's request, to clear those bills as early as possible towards facilitating the state's progress and recruitment in universities," Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao said recruitment needs to take place in universities and that the House had passed the bills about five and a half or six months ago.

The other bills are also meant to serve the state's interests and needs, he said.

The other departments that are part of the agenda for debate include irrigation, health, animal husbandry and agriculture.

Harish Rao spoke at length on the state government's initiatives in the irrigation and health sector.

State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao spoke on their departments concerned.

The Governor, who had earlier asserted that she is doing her duty, acknowledged that there are bills pending with her. Soundararajan had recalled having already said that she has to assess and analyse them.

