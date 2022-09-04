Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Gaddianaram corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case of a 22-year-old, according to the police.

The BJP leader will be produced before the court along with the other accused in the case.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze at Police Station After Police Allegedly Deny To Lodge Complaint of Rape in Shahdol.

"BJP Gaddiannaram Corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy has been arrested by Saroornagar police in connection with the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Subramanyam. He along with other accused will be produced before the court," said Sunpreet Singh, DCP LB Nagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)