Hyderabad (Telangana) [india], March 27 (ANI): Days after the Suryapet incident where a temporary gallery collapsed at a Kabaddi championship, Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay on Friday hit out at the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government for giving permission for the event as well as for not paying a visit to the injured.

"It has been four days since the Suryapet incident took place and no one from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has responded to the incident or even paid a visit to the injured people," Sanjay said.

He questioned whether the state government had officially organised the tournament or if was organised by family members of the ministers.

"Without having a stadium or sports complex in Suryapet, why did the government organise the Kabaddi National tournament? Action must be taken against the officials who granted permission," he said.

Speaking about the injured people, Sanjay demanded compensation for Saidulu, a person who allegedly lost his life while receiving treatment.

"I demand that government give Rs 10 lakh to all the families who have suffered due to the incident and make ensure that all the injured receive proper medical treatment," he said.

In the incident that took place on Monday, several people suffered injuries when a temporary gallery erected for spectators during a national junior Kabaddi championship collapsed in Suryapet. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

According to the police, no casualties have been reported and doctors are closely monitoring the condition of the injured.

The police said that there were temporary structures set up for the competition, but because of the huge crowd gathering, the gallery collapsed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)