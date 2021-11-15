Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Tensions escalated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers allegedly clashed after BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited a paddy procurement centre here on Monday.

The TRS demanded Sanjay to obtain orders from the Centre assuring for paddy purchase during Rabi season.

Sanjay slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that some TRS workers came here at IKP Centre disguised as farmers and opposed us.

"The farmers were complaining. They were saying that we came on roads and have nowhere to go since Dussehra. Whenever it rains heavily, farmers said that they come onto the roads to protect the paddy. KCR should come out of his farmhouse and listen to the farmers."

In this matter, the police came on the spot to de-escalate the tensions.

According to Ranganath, Superintendent of Nalgonda, "A scuffle broke out between BJP and TRS leaders after state BJP President Bandi Sanjay along with his cadre reached Miryalguda market to speak to the farmers about the ongoing prices and paddy procurement. Few persons have pelted tomatoes, eggs on the convoy of Sanjay."

He further stated that TRS local leaders gathered in huge numbers and started opposing his visit to the place. "At the spot, a scuffle broke out between both parties cadre and stones were pelted. Police brought the situation into control. Leaders from both parties received injuries. All victims were shifted to a nearby local hospital for treatment," he said.

The police said that a case is being registered on the matter and further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

