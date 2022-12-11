Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Telangana cabinet on Saturday approved fresh recruitments in the police department.

"The Cabinet decided to fill up 3,966 posts in various categories in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates, Command Control Centre, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau," an official release from the state government said noting that the State Police department, which has become a role model in the country in the maintenance of law and order, needs to be strengthened more and there is a need to adopt new technology to control crime in tune with the changing social conditions and changing patterns of crime.

The Cabinet directed the State Home Department to take steps for the recruitment process.

This was the first cabinet meeting held after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) officially become Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and was chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR's discussed that narcotic drugs, Ganja and other drugs are destroying the future of the youth and turned as a law and order problem.

Notably, the state government already constituted a Special Unit in the police department to prevent and eliminate drug crimes.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of new police stations, new circles and new divisions to further improve law and order and strengthen the police system in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

The decentralization of powers in the Roads and Buildings Department was also approved in the meeting.

The Cabinet directed to take up required additional appointments and set up new offices. Additional funds have also been sanctioned for that purpose and it also accorded powers to the officials to take decisions on their own during an emergency and take up work in accordance with public needs.

Rao's Cabinet sanctioned a total of 472 additional posts in various wings of the Roads and Buildings Department.

According to the official release, three new Chief Engineer posts, 12 Superintendent Engineers, 13 Executive Engineers, 102 DEE posts, 163 Assistant EE, 28 Divisional Accounts Officer Posts and many technical and non-technical posts have been approved. (ANI)

