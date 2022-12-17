Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Two people, including the driver, died and two suffered injuries in a road accident after a vehicle carrying five members of a family rammed into a divider in Telangana's Nalgonda, officials said on Friday.

"In the early hours of Thursday around 1:30 am, a car carrying five members of a family rammed into the divider, near the near the entrance of Nakrekal in the Kethepally Police Station limits, leaving two people dead," police said.

The deceased have been identified as Phani Kumar, the driver, and his mother identified as Karuna.

"Krishnaveni, Kumar's wife, and son Sai Sanish sustained serious injuries. While their 10-year-old daughter Jasritha did not sustain any injuries," Kethepally Police SI, Anil Reddy said.

"The road accident happened on the bypass at the entrance of Nakrekal. The car immediately caught fire after being turtled on the road. There were five members in the car. Three of them have severe injuries and one died mid-way to the hospital. One of them survived with no injuries," Nagaiah, ambulance driver said. (ANI)

