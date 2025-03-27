Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): A case has been registered against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and several party members for allegedly spreading fake news regarding Chougoni Rajitha, the Municipal Chairman of Nakrekal town in Nalgonda district.

According to Nalgonda Police, the case was registered against KT Rama Rao and other party members, including Mannem Krishan and Konatham Dhilip Kumar, for spreading fake news on the social media platform X.

The case was filed by Chougoni Rajitha, Municipal Chairman of Nakrekal town in Nalgonda district, who alleged that the defendants shared false information about her involvement in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Telugu Board exam question paper leak case.

According to the complaint lodged by Rajitha on March 21, 2025, Chitla Akash, an individual arrested in connection with the paper leak, was falsely reported by two media channels.

The reports claimed that Akash was her driver and that Rajitha had cooperated with him in the crime, which Rajitha vehemently denied.

She clarified that Akash had never worked as her driver, and the claims were entirely fabricated.

Rajitha, who is from the BC (Goud) community and has served as a councillor in the past, stated that the fake news had caused her significant distress, leading to damage to her reputation and political career.

She also alleged that KTR, Mannem Krishan, and Konatham Dhilip Kumar forwarded the unverified news on social media, further spreading the misinformation.

The complaint was filed on March 25, 2025, and the Nalgonda police have since registered a case under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigations are ongoing as per the case registered by Sub-Inspector of Police B Lachi Reddy. (ANI)

