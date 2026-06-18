India News | Telangana CM Affirms Development of Bharat Future City, Says It Will Attract Global Investments

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched Vanamahotsavam-2026, and inaugurated infrastructure development works in Gurramguda in Rangareddy district.

During the event, the Chief Minister said the government would develop the Bharat Future City and invite global investments to set up companies in what he described as a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art city in the country.

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Reddy said the government was undeterred by hurdles being created by the opposition BRS to the project. "We are committed to completing the prestigious Future City project and ensuring that people will praise it for generations," he said.

He launched a sharp attack on the BRS, alleging that the party was opposing the establishment of the proposed Future City across 30,000 acres and insisting that only pharma companies should be set up there. He said the people had already rejected the BRS and added that "leaders without a future are speaking against the Future City." He also remarked, "Let Harish Rao win the next election in Siddipet first."

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The Chief Minister said that the government had earlier faced challenges in shifting a pharma company from LB Nagar and warned that setting up such industries in the Future City area could pose environmental concerns. He alleged that the opposition was attempting to stall the project by approaching the High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He said the government plans to develop a 15,000-acre forest within the Bharat Future City project, adding that 60 per cent of the area would be covered with greenery.

Reddy also criticised the BRS over its opposition to the Musi River rejuvenation project, saying, "Pollution in the bellies of Kalvakuntla family members is more than in the Musi river."

He said the government was working to clean the Musi River and reclaim encroached lakes, adding that past infrastructure projects such as Hitech City, the Outer Ring Road, the international airport, and IT hubs had contributed to Hyderabad's global recognition.

The Chief Minister also recalled the role of former leader Devender Goud in land acquisition for the Shamshabad airport and expressed concern over health issues faced by people living along the Musi River due to pollution. He said efforts were underway to clean and restore the river along a 55-kilometre stretch from Gandipet to Gowrelli.

Referring to HYDRAA, Reddy said the government was committed to removing encroachments on tanks and water bodies to prevent flooding and protect the poor. He said HYDRAA would not interfere with legally constructed buildings and added that encroached temple land in Vanasthalipuram had already been reclaimed.

He warned that illegal encroachments on lakes could lead to flooding in residential colonies and said the government would take strict action against encroachers. He also cited examples of pollution and urban challenges in other cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, saying Hyderabad must be developed into the country's most livable city.

The Chief Minister announced funds for the Gurramguda Eco Park, stating that 424 acres had been developed as a national park for public use after court battles to reclaim encroached land.

He also spoke about his past association with the LB Nagar area and recalled his political journey, including support from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said the Congress had entrusted him with leadership roles after his earlier electoral defeat.

Reddy added that the government was constructing an international-standard fruit market over 240 acres at a cost of ₹2,400 crore in the region and alleged that the LB Nagar MLA had misled local residents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)