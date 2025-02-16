Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday advised officials to connect with people in the state, saying that in recent times, collectors are not leaving their AC rooms and staying away from meeting the public.

He said IAS officers earlier used to mingle with people and the public also remembered the efficiency of officials more than politicians.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

"Collectors are not leaving their AC rooms and staying away from meeting people in recent times. There is a need for a change in thinking and decision-making of the officials," he said, according to a release from the CMO.

Reddy said the government will recognise the services of committed officials.

Also Read | Who Will Be Next Chief Minister of Delhi? Newly Elected BJP MLAs To Meet on February 17 To Choose CM Candidate.

The officials should be proactive in helping the poor, he said, adding that efficient officials will only leave their mark on the hearts of people.

Reddy was speaking after unveiling a book - "Life of a Karma Yogi", written by retired IAS officer M Gopala Krishna.

The chief minister also said bureaucrats used to explain the consequences of every issue and the decisions to policy makers in meetings in the past. However, he felt that these days such a healthy system was on the wane for various reasons.

The officials should analyse and be able to explain political decisions to leaders, Reddy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)