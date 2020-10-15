Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed the desire that there should be qualitative changes in the cultivation and growing of vegetables, fruits, flowers and other horticulture crops and for this, the Department of Horticulture should be strengthened.

"Since the Telangana state is blessed with a wide variety of soil, good rainfall and professional skilled farmers, these advantages should be utilised to optimal level and there is a need to bring in revolutionary changes in the cultivation of vegetables, fruits, flowers and other Horticulture crops," Rao said while holding a review meeting on horticulture in state.

The Chief Minister assured that all that is needed to strengthen the horticulture department would be done by the government. He said a Comprehensive Horticulture Cultivation Policy should be prepared the results of which should be realised within a year.

"The State, which is occupying number one position in several other sectors, should occupy number one position in the horticulture sector too. In the Telangana State, where a strong foundation has been laid for development, there should be a comprehensive perspective on horticulture crops too," he said.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Sabita Indrareddy, State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, CM secretary Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B Janardhan Reddy, Horticulture MD Venktramreddy, JD Sarojana, DD Sunanda, senior officials Sattar, Babu, Bhagya Laxmi, Madhusudhan, Lahiri, Subhashini and others were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the state should become self-reliant in horticulture crops.

"Telangana state is endowed with a wide variety of soil. There is an average rainfall of 900-1500 mm per year. There are lakhs of farmers' families who have professional skills. All these are ideal for the horticulture cultivation. Despite all these advantages, the State is importing vegetables, fruits, flowers, spices, and oil seeds from other states. This situation should change. The Telangana state should become self-sufficient in the horticulture crops," Rao said.

"The state should develop in such a way that it should be able to export to other regions in the country horticulture produce after meeting the demand within the State. It should also export to other countries as well. To achieve this, the horticulture department should get itself ready. It should create awareness among the farmers. Reach greater heights in the horticulture crops and make the state number one in the country," he added.

He said that horticulture department should be equipped to make the state number one in cultivating the horticulture crops and produce such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, honey, spices and others.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a policy to usher in qualitative changes in the horticulture crops cultivation.

"Prepare Comprehensive Horticulture Cultivation policy to usher in qualitative changes in the horticulture crops cultivation. Visit other regions and prepare a Comprehensive Policy within three months. Within one year, there should be revolutionary changes in the cultivation of horticulture crops," he said.

"There is a need to expand the horticulture department. The state government is ready to appoint one Horticulture Extension Officer in each Mandal. There should be special divisions in the horticulture department headed by senior officials to bring in quality in the crops, study the changes in the cultivation patterns, to keep a tab on marketing. Prepare proposals immediately on how many more employees are needed for the department for its expansion, how to expand the department. The government is ready to appoint the required employees and officials. Provisions will be made that Horticulture officials also participate in all the Rythu Vedikas to interact with the farmers," he added. (ANI)

