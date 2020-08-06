Medak (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao condoled the demise of Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLA from Dubbaka, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, at a private hospital on Thursday morning.

The twitter handle of the Telangana CMO wrote in Telugu that Rao expressed deep shock over the death of Reddy. He recalled his association with Reddy as a fellow activist hailing from his native region.

According to the Telangana CMO, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the deceased's family members and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Rao also attended the last rites of the MLA that were performed at his village Chittapur of Dubbaka in Medak District of Tamil Nadu, Telangana CMO said.

Reddy was MLA from the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana and also served as the chairman of the Estimates Committee of the Telangana Assembly.

As per a Tweet by TRS, Reddy died of a heart attack on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for an infection in his leg.

"Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died of a heart attack this morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for an infection in his leg," TRS Tweeted. (ANI)

