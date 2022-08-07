Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Chief Minister spoke to Nikhat Zareen

over phone and commended her victory, a release from the CMO said.

The indomitable Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold in the Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title. Nikhat, who is on a winning spree since the Nationals last year, asserted her dominance over Northern Ireland's Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

Rao praised Nikhat Zareen for continuing the winning streak, and said she has made the entire nation proud.

He further said that Nikhat Zareen 's victory has once again brought laurels to Telangana world over.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is continuously encouraging sports persons, the release added.

