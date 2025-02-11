Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of seven people from Hyderabad in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh.

The victims were returning from Maha Kumbh when the accident occurred.

The chief minister directed officials to take necessary measures to assist the families of the deceased and the injured.

He also instructed officials to make arrangements for providing better medical treatment to the injured, an official release said.

Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said he spoke to officials of the Madhya Pradesh government and urged them to assist the families of the deceased, as well as ensure medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

In a release issued here, Kishan Reddy stated that he also spoke to the Collectors of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts in Telangana, under whose jurisdiction the accident victims resided, and instructed them to support the affected families.

The Union Minister also consoled the family members over the phone.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also spoke to the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, requesting them to assist the accident victims and hand over the bodies to their families after completing official procedures, his office said in a release here.

The accident occurred at around 8.30 am on Tuesday, near Sihora town in Jabalpur when a truck carrying cement collided with a mini-bus, killing seven passengers who were returning to Telangana from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Two other occupants of the mini-bus sustained injuries and were referred to Jabalpur Medical College for treatment, government officials said.

