Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended support to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by pasting a Yatra sticker on his own vehicle.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to embark on a nationwide 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which will commence from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

Later, on Wednesday, the Telangana CM hosted the representatives of 13 countries for dinner at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad.

Representatives of America, Iran, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland attended the event.

The Congress party has also issued a booklet spelling out the purpose and motto of the 'yatra,' besides launching websites and phone numbers where people can register for participation in the Nyay Yatra.

The party will also be registering the 'Nyay Yodhas', who will not only participate in the yatra itself but will also be working outside of it.

Earlier, in reply to a question, Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge said the party had invited all the 'INDIA' leaders to participate in the Yatra as per their convenience.

While making it categorically clear that the Yatra was not political, Kharge added that the Congress was simultaneously preparing for the general elections this year.

He asserted that there was no confusion around the preparation for the Yatra and the elections, adding that the party will be holding a meeting of the coordinators of all parliamentary constituencies on January 12.

Earlier, referring to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress national president said, "It was the need of the hour as the Modi government had even shut the doors of national platforms such as the Parliament (for the Opposition). There was no discussion on pressing issues facing the country. No discussion was allowed on Manipur violence, parliamentary security breaches, unemployment, rising prices and other important issues." (ANI)

