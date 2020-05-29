India News | Telangana CM Inaugurates Konda Pochamma Sagar Reservoir

Hyderabad, May 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district, part of the state government's flagship Kaleswaram project across the Godavari river.

He inaugurated the 15 TMC reservoir in the presence of spiritual guru Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

Water would be supplied from the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir through gravity to the hitherto arid lands in the region which had no irrigation facility till date, official sources said.

They further said it was unique that water from Godavari river, lifted from various stages from the barrage at Medigadda, is pumped into the Konda Pochamma reservoir which is at a height of 618 metres.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir along with the upcoming Keshavapuram reservoir would also cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad,besides providing irrigation facility.

"Besides water to irrigate 2.85 Lakh acres, #KondaPochammaSagar reservoir along with soon be started #Keshavapuram reservoir will also ensure permanent solution for drinking water needs of #Hyderabad All thanks to Hon'ble CM KCR's vision to build infrastructure for long term," he tweeted.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Chandrasekhar Rao said Telangana would cultivate crops worth Rs one lakh crore with the completion of various irrigation schemes.

"I feel proud today. Because, we held a meeting in Hyderabad yesterday. We took decisions on what will be the (crops) harvest in Telangana, how the produce should go to markets, how the farmers can get excellent prices and what should be our strategy in the future.

"It came out in the calculations that Telangana farming community would cultivate crops worth Rs one lakh crore per year," he said.

The chief minister referred to a recent statement by a top official of Food Corporation of India that Telangana contributed 53 lakh tonnes of paddy out of 83 lakh tonnes of paddy procured in the country.

He also said the state has acquired 165 TMC new capacity with new projects being built.

Chandrasekhar Rao said he would soon announce good news for the farming community in the state which would be an unprecedented measure in the country for farmers, adding the financial details had been worked out.

"All have to wait. Let's have some suspense," he added.

He thanked those who sacrificed their lands for the sake of the project and the migrant workers from states like West Bengal and Bihar who worked in the construction of the project.

Earlier, Chandrasekhar Rao participated in 'Chandi Yagam' performed at the Konda Pochamma temple situated in the region.

The project is named after the deity.

He also took part in 'Sudarshana Yagam' at the pump house of the reservoir at Markuk village.

Described as a boon to the southern state, the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project was inaugurated last year.

Official sources had then said the project would provide irrigation facility for two crops in a year to 45 lakh acres, besides catering to drinking water, industrial and power generation needs.PTI SJR SS

