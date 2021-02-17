Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao planted a rudraksha sapling on his birthday on Wednesday.

As part of his Green India Challenge, Chief Minister participated in Koti Vriksharchana (meaning one crore saplings in a day) initiated by Telangana Minister Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

"The Green India Challenge programme of one crore plantations (Kotivriksharchana) as part of the Chief Minister's birthday celebrations is continuing all over the State. On the request of Santosh Kumar, Chief Minister KCR himself participated in the programme and planted a rudraksha sapling," read a state government press release.

Rao expressed happiness over the programme and congratulated Santosh Kumar.

Across the state and nation and internationally, above one crore saplings are planted under the Green India challenge.

Greetings poured in for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today from all over the country on his birthday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Chief MK Stalin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called up Rao and conveyed their greetings and wished him a happy and healthy long life.

In response, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar thanked the political leaders and eminent citizens for greeting him on his birthday.

"I thank everyone who wished me on my birthday. I sincerely wish and want your love and affection to continue forever," the CM said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)