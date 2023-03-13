Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar congratulated the team of RRR on winning the Oscar award for best original song at the 95th Academy awards.

"Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao is delighted that the famous ' Naatu Naatu ' song from RRR' Telugu movie has clinched the Best Original Song Award at the prestigious Oscar awards programme," according to the Chief Minister office press release.

CM KCR said that it is a matter of pride for all Telugu people that a Telugu film displayed its capability on the universal film platform and won the prestigious Oscar award in the world cinema Industry.

The Chief Minister said that the words used in the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song reflected the culture of Telangana, the interest of the Telugu people and the diversity of public life.

CM KCR specially congratulated the famous lyricist Chandra Bose, native of Challagarige village of Chityal mandal in Jaya Shankar Bhupalapalli district, who brought out profoundly the beauty, sweet and bitterness of the Telugu language through Naatu Song.

CM KCR congratulated Music Director MM Keeravani, Director Rajamouli, singers Rahul Sipliganj and Kalabhairava, Actors - Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Choreographer Prem Rakshit, film producer DVV Danayya and other technical staff who are involved in the composition.

"It is a great thing that films are being made in the Telugu film industry in a way that is not inferior to Hollywood in terms of production values and technology, " Chief Minsiter KCR said.

With the winning of an Oscar award, CM KCR said that the Telugu film industry has been developing day by day in Hyderabad as the centre of Telangana, spreading its glory across the world.

The Chief Minister on the occasion said, "This award is a source of pride not only for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also for Telugu and Dravidian languages and the entire country".

CM KCR expressed happiness that today is a festival day for Telugu film audiences all over the world and the Telangana government's efforts for the growth of the Telugu film industry paid off.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana state government is supporting the development and expansion of the Telugu film industry and extended special incentives to the Telugu film industry, which faced difficulties during the Corona period.

CM KCR wished that the Telugu film industry will continue the same trend in the future with the spirit of the Oscar awards and that more films with diverse stories will reflect the lives of the people will be produced. (ANI)

