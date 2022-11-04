Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday released a video of the BJP allegedly trying to poach his party MLAs.

The Chief Minister was reacting to the incident that occurred on October 26.

Speaking to the media Pragati Bhavan CM KCR said, "There are troubling situations in the country. Democracy is being killed in the country. I speak with great pain. I can't believe that such evil can exist. Unemployment has increased. The value of the rupee has fallen. The BJP has destroyed the country in all fields."

KCR accused BJP of destroying all systems in the country.

He said that in the Munugode by-elections they saw incidents that have never been seen before.

"Elections come and go, but BJP is doing things that no one expected with its conspiracies to win every election," he said.

In that regard, KCR said that a video containing elements of the conspiracy of what the BJP has done to buy the MLAs of his party has been released.

He said that the videos are being sent to Supreme Court judges as well as High Court judges in all states and Chief Ministers of other states.

He appealed to everyone to save democracy stating that this is the culmination of BJP's anarchy.

Speaking about the broker, KCR said, "Ramachandra Bharati, a broker met Tandoor MLA Rohit Reddy. Then Reddy complained to us and we took it to the home ministry. One cannot lose any more governments to the BJP."

KCR said "There is an hour-long video on buying MLAs. We are sending videos to all news, agencies and CMs in the country. The judges of the country, including the Supreme Court. Democracy should be protected in this country. I will send the video to all the judges in the country. I will also send the video to all central investigating agencies.

The CM accused Tushar Vellapalli, who contested on a BJP ticket to losing to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, of having spoken to TRS MLAs to assure them of the alleged defection deal.

He said that the people who came to tempt their MLAs recently were not ordinary people. He said that it would be a shock to hear the things said by those who met the MLAs. These people said that they have already overthrown 8 governments in the country. They said that they are ready to overthrow some more governments.

CM KCR also said that there was a conspiracy to overthrow the governments of Telangana, Delhi, AP and Rajasthan.

CM KCR warned that this is not a simple case. He said that in these videos, the aspects of which the government has been overthrown in what manner have also been explained and if these unconstitutional forces are not stopped, it will be a danger to democracy.

"PM in a meeting openly in Bengal said that Didi your 40 MLAs are in touch with me. How the rest of them would be if the country's PM speaks like this?" he added.

Earlier, KCR had said that "Delhi brokers" were involved in the alleged attempts to bribe four MLAs of his party.

Meanwhile, the MLAs poaching case in Telangana has taken a new turn after it emerged on Sunday that the KCR government had withdrawn the general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state government issued GO on August 30, 2022, which came to light today.

This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the TRS MLAs poaching case for a fair probe.

The notification dated August 30, 2022, was released by the state government today which stated that prior consent will be required on a case-to-case basis for probe in any case.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party moved Telangana High Court seeking the transfer of the TRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI. The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP.

The Telangana High Court, hearing the plea by Cyberabad Police seeking the arrest and remand of the three accused, on Saturday ordered the three accused in the MLA poaching case to surrender before the Cyberabad police commissioner for further investigation. (ANI)

