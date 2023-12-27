Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met a delegation from the Taiwan-based manufacturer Foxconn and said the required infrastructure will be provided to promote industrial development in the state besides "granting permissions liberally."

A delegation led by Foxconn's Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Limited representative, Lee, met the Chief Minister at Dr BR Ambedkar state Secretariat here on Tuesday.

CM Reddy asserted that the government will provide the required infrastructure to promote industrial development in the state and make Telangana the leader in industrial development in the country.

"The newly formed state government has the responsibility to safeguard the aspirations of the people. The government has adopted a friendly approach with all communities. On the same lines, the government will also extend full support and cooperation to industrialists. The required infrastructure will be provided to promote industrial development besides granting permissions liberally. All necessary steps will be taken to promote Telangana as the leader in industrial development in the country," he said.

State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and others also participated in the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for the first time since the Congress government was formed in Telangana.

The Telangana CM was accompanied by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

"After taking charge as the Chief Minister of Telangana, had a courtesy meeting today for the first time with the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," the Telangana CM wrote in a post on X.

The Congress leader further said that he also sought the Centre's cooperation for the development of the state.

"We sought prompt resolution of the pending issues and cooperation for the development of the state from the PM," he said.

The Prime Minister's Office also took to its official X account and shared pictures of the Telangana CM and PM Modi during their meeting in the national capital.

"Telangana CM, revanth_anumula along with Deputy CM, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, met PM @narendramodi," PMO posted. (ANI)

