New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday and spoke to him about caste survey in the state.

An official source said the chief minister discussed the caste survey in the state with Gandhi for an hour.

The salient points of the survey were discussed in the Telangana assembly on February 4. Reddy had urged the Centre to emulate the survey at the national level.

The chief minister left for Hyderabad after the meeting.

