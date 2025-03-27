Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday moved a resolution on delimitation in the Assembly, his office said in an official statement.

CM Reddy said that the Central government is debating the delimitation of the Parliamentary Constituencies and increase of the number of the constituencies.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Advocate Assaulted With Stick, Forced To Drink Urine After Refusing Alcohol at Client's Holi Party in Para; Probe On.

"The Centre is trying to increase the number of Constituencies on the basis of population in the delimitation," CM Reddy said, as per the statement.

CM Reddy said that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi observed that the delimitation on population basis will "ruin friendly" and "cordial relations" between the states. "It could be the reason laws are amended for delimitation," CM Reddy said, as per the statement.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Absence at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Robert Vadra Says Congress MP Believes in Prayers, Not Media Display.

"Now again, a debate on delimitation of constituencies is being taken up and the southern states are uncertain," CM Reddy said.

"We all should fight against the Centre if the southern states meted out injustice in the delimitation process. The southern states implemented family planning strictly. Southern states will be at the receiving end if the delimitation is done on a population basis," CM Reddy said, as per the statement. "The threat of declining the South representation to 19 per cent from 24 per cent is not ruled out if the delimitation is done by taking population as main criteria."

CM Reddy also called for unity over the issue of delimitation. "The Union Government is making use of delimitation of constituencies to hold control of the southern states. Appealing to all to stand united above politics and put pressure on the Center on this issue. Hence, we moved the resolution on delimitation in the house today, " CM Reddy said.

Reddy alleged that the Centre is discriminating against the Southern states. "As per the AP Reorganisation act, the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should be done in two Telugu States. The Union Government is discriminating against us. The Centre replied to my question in the Parliament that delimitation of Assembly constituencies will be done only after the 2026 census," CM Reddy said.

CM Reddy stated that the centre amended the Constitution and increased the number of Assembly constituencies from 83 to 90 as per the 2011 census in Jammu and Kashmir. "In Sikkim, a resolution was passed in the Cabinet in 2018 and the process of delimitation of constituencies is being continued," CM Reddy said, as per the statement.

CM Reddy called on everyone to meet the Union government to protect their interests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)