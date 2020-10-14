Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert, following heavy rainfall in the state.

Kumar in a message to officials late on Tuesday night said : "The Chief Minister called and enquired about the situation in the state. He ordered that the entire district administration be on high alert. Heavy rains have lashed the state. In Hyderabad many areas have 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. A number of untoward incidents have been reported."

"Myself and DGP are having a telecon with senior officers related to GHMC areas. You should conduct teleconference with your district officers and mandal officers. Massive flooding and waterlogging are likely to occur in low lying areas," the message by the chief secretary read.

Falling of trees and electric poles can happen leading to disruption of normal activities. Reservoirs, tanks and streams may overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas and cause low bridges and causeways to overflow, posing threat to traffic and people, Kumar said.

The Collectors and SPs are requested to put the entire district administration on alert and strictly follow the flood protocol communicated earlier. Special attention needs to be paid to low level bridges and causeways and all traffic and pedestrian movement has to be strictly prohibited and ensure no loss of lives he added.

On Tuesday eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city, police said. (ANI)

