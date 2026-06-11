India News | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Arrives in Delhi to Attend NITI Aayog Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday, a statement from the state government said.

Chief Ministers of several states are expected to participate in the meeting. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was in the national capital for the NDA meeting on Wednesday, is also scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog meeting today.

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay also arrived in Delhi to attend the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Vijay paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. C Jospeh Vijay also met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress, with its five seats, is a key partner in Vijay-led TVK's coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

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He is on a three-day visit to Delhi, during which he also met with Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda and senior CPI leaders Pallab Sengupta and K Narayana at Ajoy Bhawan. CPI with two seats is another alliance partner in the TVK government.

According to a statement by the NITI Aayog, PM Modi will chair the meeting to discuss overall citizen wellbeing and entrepreneurship.

This year's theme is "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047", which will emphasise the well-being and development of all citizens, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background. Additionally, PM Modi will discuss measures for promoting entrepreneurship, skill enhancement, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

The Inclusive Human Development Framework is anchored around four core pillars, foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, the press release said. (ANI)

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