India News | Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Faster Completion of Irrigation Projects; Asks Ministers to Review Progress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed the Ministers and officials to speed up the completion of the irrigation projects in the old Mahboobnagar district

In the meeting with Ministers and MLAs from the district, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of the construction of the projects, including the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift project. The officials were ordered to conduct a field visit.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Tests ULPGM-V3: India Achieves Breakthrough in UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile Trials (Watch Video).

Reddy emphasised that land acquisition for other projects should also be completed expeditiously. The Chief Minister assured that the government will release the required funds for land acquisition. The CM also clarified that all pending bills for the projects would be cleared.

The district Ministers were instructed to conduct a review with the officials concerned regarding irrigation projects in the Palamuru district and to continuously monitor the progress of these projects.

Also Read | Pharmacy Strike on May 20: Tamil Nadu Govt Assures Uninterrupted Medicine Supply Amid Chemists' Nationwide 'Bandh' Call.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, Government Whip Yennam Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Megha Reddy, Rajesh Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Veerlapalli Shankarayya, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao were present in the meeting

The Indian Railways has approved the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project (68 km) of Southern Railway for Rs 993 crore on Friday, reinforcing its commitment towards safer, faster and more efficient rail transportation across the country.

The section forms part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency.

He said, "The project will strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel."

At present, the existing double line section is operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, and traffic is expected to increase further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation. The doubling of work will help reduce the detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)