Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday conducted a review of the State Labour Department. The Chief Minister inquired about the progress of the process of upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to Advanced Technology Centers (ATCs) in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office.

The officials are instructed to set up one ATC for each assembly constituency. All ITIs will be upgraded to ATCs and new ATCs will be established in non-ITI centres.

Also Read | What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?.

The CM asked the officials to establish ATCs in the headquarters of the Assembly Constituencies or close to the urban areas. The officials briefed the chief minister about the requirement of staff in ATCs and the development of other infrastructure facilities in the skill training institutes.

Reddy made several suggestions to the officials on staff recruitment and the government is ready to provide necessary funds for the establishment of ATCs immediately.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Row: SFI Members Gherao West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu Inside Campus, Demand Immediate Election of JU Students' Council (See Pic and Videos).

The CM instructed the officials to conduct a detailed study on the proposed "Gig and Platform Workers Act", which is being introduced in the state soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)