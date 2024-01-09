Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9 (ANI): A delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The company is already running numerous business activities, including cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agrochemicals, animal fodder and veterinary services.

The company is ready to set up an integrated Oil Palm processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company in Khammam district, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

A delegation led by Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav held discussions with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The CM suggested to the Company delegation to explore huge potential in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods in the state.

CM Revanth made the promise of extending all kinds of support to expand further the oil palm and dairy businesses, which have already been taken up by the company in Telangana.

The CM advised the company to promote skill development as part of corporate social responsibility. State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Sanhti Kumari and other officials are also present. (ANI)

