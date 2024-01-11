Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hosted representatives of 13 countries for dinner at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

"Representatives of America, Iran, Turkey, UAE, UK, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland attended the event," read a press note issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | Bitcoin ETFs Permitted by the US SEC in Crypto Market Boost.

CM Reddy accorded a warm welcome to the delegates and explained to them the Telangana government's most important considerations.

The CM said "the government is committed to the welfare and upliftment of all sections under Abhaya Hastam. Transparency and equality are being given top priority in the government by taking the aspirations of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi."

Also Read | Bihar Food Poisoning: 30 Girl Hostel Inmates Fall Sick After Consuming Partially-Cooked Rice in Arrah.

The CM added that the government was making efforts to promote Telangana as the best welfare state in the country by implementing the Congress's 'Six Guarantees'.

The government gives equal priority to development and are committed to the welfare of the youth and industrial growth, the CM was quoted as saying at the dinner.

"CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the respective countries to come forward to invest in Telangana by exploring the opportunities extended by the government. The government will maintain cordial relations with all countries , the CM said appealed to the countries to make appropriate suggestions for the industrial development of the state," the release stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha, Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Jayesh Ranjan, Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Snehaja and other dignitaries attended the programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)