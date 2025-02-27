Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated HCLTech's new global delivery center in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was joined by D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Government of Telangana and C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

Inaugurating the Delivery Centre, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said, "Telangana and Hyderabad are among the fastest-growing states and cities in India. Over the past year, we have received the highest investments and today have the highest AI adoption in the country."

"We are committed to making Telangana a trillion-dollar economy under the Telangana Rising initiative. As a global company, HCLTech has made India proud. Today, with this new world-class facility, HCLTech will do great things out of Telangana", CM Reddy added.

Telangana Minister for Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu said, "Telangana is rapidly transforming into a trillion-dollar economy, driven by innovation, a skilled workforce, and a strong business-friendly environment. Over the past decade, our state has become one of India's fastest-growing technology hubs, attracting global leaders in AI, cloud, and digital transformation."

"We are investing $15 billion under the Telangana 2.0 Growth Vision to accelerate this growth, strengthening infrastructure, skilling, and innovation. Hyderabad remains a top choice for global companies, and HCLTech's decision to expand its global delivery footprint here further reinforces our position as a leading tech destination. This new center will drive cutting-edge advancements from Telangana to the world", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, said, "We are in the midst of an exciting phase of technology evolution led by AI. HCLTech's full stack portfolio and our people are helping enterprises unlock the power of these emerging technologies. Hyderabad is a strategic location in our global network to deliver these solutions to our clients and support the growth of Global Capability Centers in the city."

The state-of-the-art delivery center is HCLTech's fifth facility in Hyderabad. Located in Hi-Tech City, the 320,000-square-foot center will accommodate 5,000 employees and come with a Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, underscoring HCLTech's dedication to sustainable business practices.

HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007 and employs over 10,000 people in the city. (ANI)

