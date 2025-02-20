Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was moved by the condition of a young student, Rakesh who has been suffering from a rare Pseudo Muscular Dystrophy (Muscle ailment) disease as he could not undergo proper medical treatment due to the financial condition of his family.

Displaying humane gesture, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to provide required medical treatment to Rakesh immediately. The officials have also been asked to provide a charging vehicle alongwith treatment to the student who is unable to walk due to muscle disease. On CM's instructions, OSD to Chief Minister Vemula Srinivasulu spoke to Rakesh's family over phone and assured all support from the government.

A resident of Rangayya Palli village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanumakonda district, Rakesh has been suffering from Muscular Dystrophy for a long time. He is unable to walk due to severity of the disease and doctors suggested regular administering of expensive injections will only help to improve his health condition.

CM Revanth Reddy responded to a news article published on the poor financial condition of Rakesh family. Rakesh is studying Intermediate first year in a private college in Mulkanur. The government will provide a charging vehicle to Rakesh for his travel to Mulakanur from his hometown. Rakesh parents - Gulla Samaiah and Lakshmi thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for extending support to their ailing son. (ANI)

