Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered condolences over the death of four persons in a chemical reactor explosion at SB Organics Limited in Sangareddy district on Wednesday

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation at the accident site near Chandapur in Hatnur Mandal.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Meets Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal After Coming Out of Prison (Watch Video).

According to fire department officials, the explosion that took place around 5 pm on Wednesday has left several injured and claimed four lives, and the toll is likely to go up.

The officials have informed the Chief Minister that the fire started due to the explosion of the reactor at the manufacturing unit.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Strangles 40-Year-Old Sister to Death Over Drinking Habit, Buried Body in House; Arrested.

CM Reddy ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations immediately. The chief minister has also directed the district authorities to provide better medical care to the injured in the accident.

"The death of several people in the reactor explosion incident at the SB Organics industry in Chandapur, Hatnura mandal, Sangareddy district, was shocking. I directed the authorities to provide better medical aid to the injured. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," CM Reddy said in a post on social media platform, X.

As per the fire department officials, the fire has been brought under control.

"We have recovered 4 bodies. We are in firefighting operations and around 10 people might be injured. The incident occurred due to the explosion at a Pharma Industry in Handnoor mandal, Sangareddy. Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," Sangareddy district fire officer Srinivas told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)