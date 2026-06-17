India News | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Bullet Train Corridors, Warangal Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting for the proposed bullet train corridors from Hyderabad to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, and the Warangal Airport.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister emphasised that a railway station should be established near Ananthagiri (Vikarabad) on the Hyderabad-Pune bullet train corridor.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect High Humidity With Isolated Thunderstorms and 30?C Temperature.

Transport facilities connecting Ananthagiri to the IT hub were discussed in the meeting. The CM recommended a station for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed railway line at 'Bharat Future City'.

Stations at Nallamala (near Mannanur) and near Somasila, and the railway line alignment to connect these tourist centres should be given priority in the bullet train corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the release said.

Also Read | Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with a High of 35?C Feels Like.

Asserting that Shamshabad should be designated as a bullet train hub, the CM said that the Warangal airport design should reflect the heritage and legacy of the Kakatiya Empire at every level.

Establishment of a big island before the airport, installation of Rudrama and Rudradeva, along with a massive Nandi statue on the island also discussed in the meeting. The authorities were instructed to hold a meeting with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Warangal airport designs, the release noted.

Meanwhile, tunnel Hoods were being installed at mountain tunnel portals on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. This is the first time such tunnel hood technology has been designed and implemented for railway tunnels in India.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor traverses challenging terrain and includes seven mountain tunnels in Maharashtra and one mountain tunnel in Gujarat. Tunnel hoods are being provided at both ends of these mountain tunnels.

When a high-speed train enters a tunnel, it pushes a large volume of air ahead of it, similar to a piston moving inside a cylinder. This sudden compression of air generates pressure waves that travel through the tunnel. If not properly managed, these pressure waves can create booming noise when a train exits the tunnel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)