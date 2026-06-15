India News | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Monsoon Preparedness, Orders High Alert Across Departments

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to remain on high alert during the entire monsoon season.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister on Sunday emphasised that robust measures should be taken to ensure the public faces no inconvenience. The CM warned of strict action against the officials if they neglect their responsibilities during the crisis time.

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The Chief Minister inquired about the situation during heavy rains in the Core Urban Region ( CURE) on June 9 and expressed displeasure over the inconvenience faced by city residents due to traffic jams in several areas, including Cyberabad.

The CM was serious about the Municipal, Police, and Traffic wings for their failure in alerting people despite warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.

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As per the release, CM Revanth Reddy recalled that he had personally offered several suggestions during a review meeting on rain preparedness held on June 1 and was also angry over the officials' negligent conduct. The Chief Minister noted a lack of coordination between municipal and police officials during the rains on June 9 and directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to take action against the concerned officials.

The CM warned that strict action would be taken if such a situation recurred. The officials were instructed to take proactive measures in accordance with the Meteorological Department's forecast of rain.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that personnel from Municipal Administration, HYDRAA, Traffic, the Water Board and Police should be present in the field during rains. The Police officials from the rank of Commissioner to the Constable should be out on the roads when the city receives heavy rains. He would also be out on the roads if necessary.

On the traffic police's failure in maintaining vehicular traffic in the city during recent heavy rains, the Chief Minister warned that strict action would be initiated if traffic jams occurred. The DGP was ordered to immediately fill vacancies in the traffic department and warned that issues arising from human error would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The officials should also prepare a report based on data regarding water-logging points, accident-prone spots, and areas prone to traffic congestion during the rains.

Reviewing the power supply, the CM also expressed displeasure over power outages due to trees falling in various locations during heavy rains. The Energy wing officials were directed to carry out power restoration immediately and also deploy mobile transformers wherever needed. All Electricity wing staff should be deployed in the field during heavy rains.

CM Revanth Reddy reviewed the preparedness of the Irrigation department and asserted that robust safety measures should be implemented at all projects.

"The project operations adhere strictly to established manuals and mandate that the concerned engineers remain stationed locally at the project sites throughout the monsoon season. Instructions were also issued to the Irrigation Secretary to take strict action against engineers who leave project sites without the permission of higher authorities. A directive was also given to Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania to immediately sanction required funds for the repair and maintenance of project gates," CM Reddy added.

Further, in view of the commencement of the Agriculture season, the Chief Minister directed the officials to be fully prepared, emphasising the need to focus specifically on the distribution of seeds and urea.

As per the release, CM Reddy suggested that urea distribution be carried out through 'Rythu Vedikas'. Local agriculture officers are made responsible for urea stock and distribution with the involvement of revenue staff. Officials were ordered to create awareness among farmers regarding the eight varieties of fine variety paddy seeds announced by the Agriculture Department.

Reviewing the safe drinking water supply and the threat of spread of water-borne communicable diseases during monsoon, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that drinking water does not get contaminated due to rains.

"Precautionary measures should also be taken to stop water contamination. Water Board officials were ordered to conduct regular water quality tests. Stressing the potential for health issues arising from water contamination", the Chief Minister made it clear that the Medical and Health Department must be fully prepared.

He directed them to stock necessary medicines. Sanitation staff should remain vigilant, as stagnant water accumulation due to rain could lead to unhygienic conditions.

The CM instructed Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to maintain constant coordination with the Municipal Administration, the Water Board, and the Health Department. DGP CV Anand was instructed to conduct regular reviews while coordinating with the Police, Traffic, Fire, HYDRAA and Disaster Management agencies.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review of monsoon preparedness with senior officials at the Bodhi Pavilion in the MCRHRD institute on Sunday. Rajya Sabha member Vem Narendar Reddy, Government Advisor Sudarshan Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP CV Anand, and senior officials of the Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Health, Police, Agriculture and Meteorological departments participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)