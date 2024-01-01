Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka and other officials met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and conveyed New Year greetings.

In a New Year message to the people of Telangana, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that his government is ready to implement the four pending guarantees in 2024.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Contact Numbers for Citizens Amid Tsunami Warnings.

Anumula Revanth Reddy on December 7 took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

In his message, Reddy said "New Year greetings to all Telangana people. 'Praja Palana' (People's government) has been instated with the support of all sections of people in the state. We removed iron grills, barricades and liberated them from all restrictions and introduced people's participation in the governance."

Also Read | Rise in Crime Against Women in 2023: 28,811 Complaints of Sexual Harassment, Domestic Violence Against Women Received in 2023, Over 50% From Uttar Pradesh, Reveals NCW Data.

"The government fulfilled the promise of revival of democracy and freedom for all citizens. Two guarantees out of the six guarantees have already been implemented. My government is ready to implement the four other guarantees in the new year. My government aspired to extend welfare benefits to all the deserve and promote Telangana as the number one state in development in the country" added the message.

"The government accorded priority to youth empowerment and prepared action plans to provide their bright future through modern technology. The government is ready to overhaul the entire education system from primary level to higher education. We are committed to fulfilling the assurances given to the farmers," read the message further.

"The government resolved to consider the new year as the year of 'Women, Farmer and Youth'. We determined to revamp the stalled government administration. All the systems will be reconstructed in tune with 'Praja Palana'. Praja Vani has been launched to address the grievances of people at Praja Bhavan. Efforts are on to introduce a humane approach in the Executive system in the state administration" the Chief Minister said in his address.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)