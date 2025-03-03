Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (third from right), State Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy (fifth form right) and Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil (fourth from right) (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with State Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Monday met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, in New Delhi

After the meeting, Minister Uttam Reddy said they held a detailed discussion with the Union Minister on many issues, including the pending development projects in the state and raised the issue of Krishna River water.

The dispute is over the allocation of water of the Krishana river, flowing in states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

"We had a detailed discussion with Mr CR Patil. We also raised many issues about Telangana's pending projects and that Andhra Pradesh is taking away our share of Krishna river water, and Telangana farmers are suffering because of it. Many projects of Telangana are pending with the Government of India and the Ministry of Jal Shakti... We are very happy with the meeting, and we are confident that this meeting will have a positive outcome," he told ANI.

Meanehile, CM Revanth Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, urging him to secure the release of Rs 1,63,559.31 crore for pending projects in the state.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that as a Union Minister from Telangana, Reddy's responsibility is to secure funds for projects critical to the state's development.

He stated that despite the Chief Minister meeting the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, the funds had not been granted for these projects.

Earlier on February 26, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, which is being taken up to connect all the areas in the Hyderabad metropolitan city, said an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

