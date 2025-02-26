New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, which is being taken up to connect all the areas in the Hyderabad metropolitan city, said an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the Prime Minister that the previous government had not focused on the expansion of the Metro Rail in Hyderabad city during its 10-year rule. The CM explained to PM Modi about the phase -2 metro rail project under which five corridors on a 76.4 km stretch are proposed in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore and requested immediate approval of the metro rail project, as per CMO.

CM Revanth Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. On this occasion, the Chief Minister briefed the PM about state-related issues including pending projects and sanction of more number of IPS officials to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister appealed to PM Modi to immediately sanction the Southern Part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as 90 per cent of the land acquisition has already been completed in the Northern part. The CM asserted that the RRR could be fully utilized only if the Southern and Northern parts of the RRR works are completed simultaneously, it said.

The CM informed the Prime Minister of the state government's readiness to bear 50 per cent of the cost of land acquisition for the southern part and also explained the proposal to develop a Regional Ring Rail project parallel to the RRR. Railway connectivity in Telangana and other states will be improved if the Regional Ring Rail project is completed, the CM said, pleading with the PM to grant permission for the Regional Ring Rail.

Since Telangana is a landlocked state, the CM also requested PM Modi to sanction a Dry Port near the Regional Ring Road to facilitate exports and imports of goods. The CM also proposed a Greenfield road along with a rail line to connect the sea-port from the Dry port and requested the PM to grant permission to the project, as per release.

Explaining the importance of the link between the river Musi, which flows through Hyderabad city, and Telangana's culture and spirituality, CM Revanth Reddy sought the centre's support for the prestigious Musi Rejuvenation project. The CM urged PM Modi to extend Rs 20,000 crore financial assistance for the project. The Musi project includes the development of Bapu Ghat at the confluence of Isa and Musa rivers, construction of 27 STPs for Musi purification and Musi retaining walls, embankments, and linking of Musi and Godavari rivers. The Chief Minister also requested the PM to cooperate in the transfer of 222.7 acres of defence land for the Gandhi Sarovar project, the release stated.

The Chief Minister briefed the PM about the shortage of IPS officers in the wake of increasing cyber crimes, drug trafficking cases and increased number of cities in the state. After the bifurcation of the state, 61 IPS cadre posts were allotted to Telangana and 15 more IPS posts were sanctioned in 2015 after a review. The CM requested Modi to sanction 29 additional IPS posts to the state, it added.

As the Telangana state is competent with suitable conditions to set up the Semiconductor industry, the CM also appealed to the Prime minister to grant the India Semiconductor Mission project to the state, it mentioned.

State IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu is also present. (ANI)

