Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday affirmed his government's commitment to making the southern state the leader in cyber safety in the country.

Addressing the Cyber Security Conclave 2025 at HICC in Hyderabad, CM Reddy emphasised the importance of digital safety and outlined future action plans under the SHIELD 2025 program.

He congratulated the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Cyberabad Police, and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council for organizing the event and said, "I am delighted to meet all police officers and cyber security experts who are working together to make Telangana number one in cyber safety."

Highlighting the alarming rise in cybercrime, CM Reddy cited official statistics revealing that cyber criminals looted Rs 2,812 crore across the country last year. "Cybercrime poses a significant threat to the country's economy and its citizens," he warned.

He also underscored the dangers of fake news and misinformation, stating, "Fake news is another major threat today. Misinformation on social media is creating chaos in society."

Discussing the state's efforts to combat cybercrime, he said, "The state government is providing necessary resources and support to cyber experts and IT companies to develop a robust cyber security ecosystem."

He further urged citizens to spread awareness about the 1930 cyber helpline, which operates 24/7 and reaffirmed Telangana's position as one of the few states with a fully functional Cyber Security Bureau and a dedicated cyber crime helpline.

CM Reddy also highlighted the state's proactive measures, stating, "Last year, we established seven new dedicated cyber crime police stations. Congratulations to DGP Dr Jitender and the Director of the Cyber Bureau for setting up these facilities, and to the TG-CSB team for successfully organizing this event. Let us all work together to make Telangana a cyber-safe state."

Emphasising the evolving nature of cyber threats, he stressed the need for comprehensive strategies to tackle emerging challenges. "Crime patterns are changing rapidly, and we must devise all necessary plans to counter them effectively," he said.

He further stated that Telangana is at the forefront of cybercrime control in the country but emphasized the need to strengthen the cybercrime wing further. "Preventing crime should be prioritized before focusing on arrests after the crime has occurred," he noted.

Reiterating his concerns over fake news, he stressed the importance of curbing economic crimes and misinformation on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)